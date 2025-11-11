Syrian President Al-Sharaa: Normalization With Israel Not Imminent, but Trump Administration May Assist Later

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday and said that while Syria is not prepared to pursue normalization talks with Israel at this stage, he hopes the Trump administration may eventually help open that path.

Speaking later to Fox News, al-Sharaa stressed that Syria’s situation differs from that of the countries that joined the Abraham Accords. He noted that Syria shares a border with Israel and pointed to the dispute over the Golan Heights as a central obstacle. He said Damascus is not ready for direct negotiations now, adding that “maybe the American administration, together with President Trump, can help bring about such talks” at a later point. He also told the network that he did not raise his past involvement in al-Qaida with the president, calling it “an issue from the past.”

The White House meeting also produced a major bilateral decision: the reopening of the Syrian embassy in Washington after more than a decade of closure. Syrian Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa said the United States informed Damascus that the mission may resume operations. A US official confirmed the move, saying the administration sees the restored embassy as a way to expand cooperation on counterterrorism, security, and economic matters. According to the official, Syria recently signed a political cooperation document with the coalition fighting the Islamic State, and President Trump favors exploring a future security arrangement between Israel and Syria to enhance regional stability.

President Trump praised al-Sharaa following the talks, saying he believes “this president can do the job” and describing their personal rapport as positive. A formal statement issued in Damascus said Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met in Washington with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The three discussed the continued integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the Syrian army and expressed support for pursuing a security framework involving Israel.

Trump later said the administration wants “to see Syria succeed” and is actively encouraging conditions that might allow Syria and Israel to “get along.” He added that improved regional cooperation is already producing results, citing the return of bodies by Hamas as an example of progress families have long sought.