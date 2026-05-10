Syrian President al-Sharaa Reshuffles Government, Dismisses Brother and Information Minister 

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued a series of presidential decrees reshuffling the presidency, government, and local administration, continuing a broader restructuring effort launched after a new government was formed in March 2025.

According to a correspondent for The Media Line in Damascus, Presidential Decree No. 98 of 2026 appointed Abdul Rahman Badr al-Din Al-A’ma as secretary-general of the presidency, replacing Dr. Maher al-Sharaa, the president’s brother, who was relieved of his duties after a short tenure, ending a controversial appointment that had previously sparked public debate.

In Decree No. 100 of 2026, al-Sharaa appointed Khaled Zaarour as minister of information, replacing outgoing Minister Hamza Al-Mustafa. Meanwhile, Decree No. 101 named Basel Hafez Al-Suwaidan as minister of agriculture, replacing former Minister Amjad Badr.

The reshuffle also extended to local administration, with al-Sharaa appointing new governors in four provinces. Ghassan Al-Sayyed Ahmed was named governor of Quneitra, Marhef Khaled Al-Nassan was appointed governor of Homs, Ahmed Ali Mustafa was named governor of Latakia, and Ziad al-Ayesh was appointed governor of Deir ez-Zor.

These decisions are part of a broader series of institutional changes since the announcement of Syria’s transitional government on March 29, 2025. The cabinet, composed of 23 ministers, was described as a “government of reconstruction and stability” following the country’s political transition.

Since its formation, the government has pursued gradual institutional restructuring, including periodic cabinet reshuffles and senior appointments, as part of efforts to modernize public administration and improve performance across key sectors.

The latest reshuffle is widely viewed as an effort by the presidency to reconfigure power centers within the state, particularly amid criticism of certain ministries’ performance—especially the Ministry of Information—and ongoing debate over the appointment of figures close to the president to sensitive positions.

Former Information Minister Hamza Al-Mustafa’s dismissal triggered mixed reactions among Syrians on social media, with some praising his attempts to introduce a more open media discourse compared with previous eras, while others argued that the ministry failed to keep pace with Syria’s rapidly evolving political and administrative environment.

Overall, the latest changes reflect an accelerating process of institutional realignment in Syria, as the presidency expands and reshuffles across government, ministries, and local authorities, signaling a broader restructuring of the country’s political and administrative architecture.