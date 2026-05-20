Syrian President Issues Rare Apology for Remarks That Offended Deir-ez-Zor Residents

“Those words hurt me before they hurt you … I apologize to you.”

Such a statement may sound familiar in countries where political apologies and public accountability are common. But for many Syrians, such a statement from a Syrian president after more than five decades of authoritarian rule under both Hafez Assad and Bashar Assad represents an unusual shift in the relationship between the state and society, and a rare moment in Syria’s modern political culture.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa issued an apology to residents of Deir ez-Zor province following controversial remarks by his father, Hussein al-Sharaa, that sparked widespread anger in the province.

Syrian media reported that the president held a phone call with the governor of Deir ez-Zor to convey his official apology to local residents, stressing that the remarks were “inappropriate” and did not reflect his position toward the people of the province.

During the video call, the president said, “The people of Deir ez-Zor are dear to us and a source of pride. Those words hurt me before they hurt you,” adding that his father’s comments were a “slip” for which he apologized on his behalf.

Al-Sharaa also emphasized the special status of Deir ez-Zor residents, saying their “history is preserved” and that the relationship with the province is based on “respect and affection.”

The controversy erupted after a clip circulated online from a media interview in which Hussein al-Sharaa described residents of Deir ez-Zor in terms many Syrians considered offensive. In the interview, he said, “The Shawaya are gentler and more civilized than the Dairis,” using stereotypical terms that garnered widespread criticism, particularly within Deir ez-Zor.

The comments prompted a protest gathering in the city, where participants demanded a clear apology for the statements.

In an attempt to contain the backlash, Hussein al-Sharaa later published a clarification on his Facebook page, saying the circulated clip had been “taken out of context.” He argued that his remarks were intended to discuss “regional discrimination and social divisions” fostered by previous Syrian policies.

He added that the interview addressed the broader suffering of Syria’s rural communities and insisted that his comments about Deir ez-Zor were not meant as an insult. He also stressed that he has close ties with residents of the province, saying: “I belong to Deir ez-Zor, and friends and acquaintances there know me well.”

Hussein al-Sharaa further stated that he had requested the removal of the segment he considered “an unjustified offense in both form and substance,” emphasizing that his intention had been to highlight social divisions between rural and urban communities inherited from past policies.

Alongside the public controversy, questions emerged about the media outlet that aired the interview and whether journalists should have intervened when potentially inflammatory or divisive language was used during the conversation.

Media professionals argue that a news organization’s responsibility goes beyond simply broadcasting an interview; it also includes moderating discussions, challenging controversial statements, and clarifying remarks that could inflame regional or social sensitivities — particularly in a country still grappling with the consequences of war and internal fragmentation.

Analysts also noted that prerecorded media content is typically subject to editorial review before publication, raising questions about why the controversial segment was left intact despite its potentially inflammatory implications.

Speaking to The Media Line, Syrian journalist Musab al-Saud said the apology was “worthy of the people of Deir ez-Zor,” but also called for accountability for the media outlet that aired the interview. He urged Syria’s information minister to review editorial oversight mechanisms, arguing that the incident represented “a repeated violation of the media code of conduct” previously announced by the ministry.

This marks President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s second public apology since assuming office. The first came after the reopening ceremony of Al-Fayhaa Sports Hall in Damascus sparked criticism over musical and dance performances that many Syrians considered inconsistent with the new government’s orientation and the country’s political climate.

Following the backlash, al-Sharaa issued a statement saying the controversial performances had not been part of the officially approved program, blaming organizers for what he described as “organizational failures” and pledging accountability to prevent similar incidents at future state events.

Mohammad Khalil, a political activist from Deir ez-Zor, told The Media Line that the president’s apology carried significance beyond merely containing public anger. He described it as a notable political and social gesture, particularly because al-Sharaa chose to personally assume responsibility rather than placing his father at the center of the crisis.

Syrian journalist Alaa Tabbab similarly argued that the president “could have pushed his father to apologize himself, but instead chose to take responsibility for the apology personally.” He added that a direct apology from the father “would not have been politically sufficient,” describing the move as a politically and socially calculated decision.

Observers also place this apology within a broader global tradition of political apologies, in which leaders publicly acknowledge historical wrongs or policy failures as part of crisis management and efforts to rebuild public trust.

Among the most notable examples was former West German Chancellor Willy Brandt kneeling in 1970 at the Warsaw Ghetto memorial as a formal apology for Nazi crimes against Jews and Poles. Similar apologies have been issued in countries such as Canada and Australia in reference to historical abuses against Indigenous communities, including forced child removals and assimilation policies.

Other leaders have apologized for political or military failures, including former Russian President Boris Yeltsin, who apologized to Russians in 1999 for failing to improve living conditions, and former US President John F. Kennedy following the failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair also later apologized for mistakes linked to the Iraq War.

Political apologies are not limited to the modern era. Historians often cite earlier examples, including the “Repentance Edict” issued by Chinese Emperor Wu of Han in the first century BCE and the famous journey of Emperor Henry IV to Canossa in the 11th century to seek forgiveness from Pope Gregory VII.

Such gestures, however, have remained rare in Arab political life— particularly in Syria—where state authority has long been associated with security control and political rigidity rather than with public acknowledgment of mistakes or conciliatory rhetoric.

Many Syrians recall the early days of the 2011 uprising, when some expected Bashar Assad to apologize to residents of Daraa after the arrest and torture of children accused of writing anti-government slogans—an incident that later became one of the catalysts of the nationwide protests.

Instead, the government at the time adopted an approach that was confrontational approach rather than conciliatory amid an escalating security crackdown and diminishing prospects for political compromise.

For many Syrians, a president publicly apologizing appears markedly different from the traditional model that defined state-society relations for decades.

The repeated apologies issued by President Ahmed al-Sharaa may also reflect a broader strategy of rapid crisis containment aimed at preserving public support and reinforcing his political image during a highly sensitive transitional period in Syria.