Syrian Refugees Again Homeless as Fire Hits Refugee Camp in Lebanon

Dozens of tents were destroyed in a fire at a Syrian refugee camp in northeastern Lebanon. At least 100 families have been left without shelter in the al-Wifaq al-Oman camp following the fire on Wednesday, according to Lebanese media reports.

There were no casualties reported among the refugees, but many of their belongings, including identification papers, were destroyed, the Lebanese state-run National News Agency reported. Authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The refugees have become objects of scorn and hatred by the Lebanese people, as the economy has remained in crisis in the country. Lebanon’s president has threatened to deport the refugees.

There are some 1.5 million refugees from Syria’s long-running civil war sheltering in Lebanon.