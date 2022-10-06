Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

Syrian Refugees Again Homeless as Fire Hits Refugee Camp in Lebanon
Syrian refugees gather around a small fire to get warm in a camp located in the village of Sumakieh in north Lebanon, just a few hundred meters from the Lebanese-Syrian border, on January 31, 2022. (Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images)
News Updates
Syrian refugees
Lebanon
Fire

Syrian Refugees Again Homeless as Fire Hits Refugee Camp in Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
10/06/2022

Dozens of tents were destroyed in a fire at a Syrian refugee camp in northeastern Lebanon. At least 100 families have been left without shelter in the al-Wifaq al-Oman camp following the fire on Wednesday, according to Lebanese media reports.

There were no casualties reported among the refugees, but many of their belongings, including identification papers, were destroyed, the Lebanese state-run National News Agency reported. Authorities launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The refugees have become objects of scorn and hatred by the Lebanese people, as the economy has remained in crisis in the country. Lebanon’s president has threatened to deport the refugees.

There are some 1.5 million refugees from Syria’s long-running civil war sheltering in Lebanon.

 

