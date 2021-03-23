Syrian Refugees Detained in Lebanon Were Tortured, Report Says

Syrian refugees detained in Lebanon described being beaten and tortured by mostly Lebanese military intelligence officials, a report by Amnesty International found.

Detainees described being beaten with metal sticks, electric cables and plastic pipes as well as being hung upside down or forced into stress positions for prolonged periods of time in the report published on Tuesday, which documents the cases of 26 Syrian refugees including four children held on terrorism-related charges between 2014 and 2021.

At least 14 of the detainees said they “confessed” to crimes they did not commit after being tortured or threatened.