Syrian Refugees in Turkey Barred from Visiting Homeland For Eid
The Syria–Turkey border; on the left is the Autonomous Administration of North East Syria (AANES). (William John Gauthier/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Syria-Turkey border
Eid

Syrian Refugees in Turkey Barred from Visiting Homeland For Eid

The Media Line Staff
04/21/2022

Turkey will bar Syrian refugees from visiting their home country for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.  Syrians currently living in Turkey will not be allowed to visit areas in northern Syria under the control of Turkish-backed Syrian rebel groups, which are considered safe for the religious festival, Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced.

Syrian refugees in Turkey who were planning on going home for the three-day festival received text messages informing them that their permits to visit Syria were cancelled, The New Arab reported. Meanwhile, dozens of Syrian refugees have crossed the border to their home country in recent days for the holy month.

Syrians have been allowed to visit their country during Eid on previous years. There are about 3.7 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey. Syrian refugees have come under increasing discrimination and hostility by Turkey in recent months, according to the report.

