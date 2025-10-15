Syrian Security Authorities Thwarted Missile Smuggling Near Lebanese Border 

[Damascus] Syrian authorities announced they had foiled an attempt to smuggle a shipment of anti-tank guided missiles in the Al-Qusayr area of Homs governorate, near the Lebanese border, in one of the largest security operations carried out by the agencies this year.

An official source in the Ministry of Interior told The Media Line that “the security services managed to seize a shipment of Kornet-type missiles that were prepared for smuggling outside the country,” noting that the operation took place after “precise monitoring and surveillance of the suspects’ movements in the Al-Qusayr area.”

The source said the missiles were being carried on two motorcycles along a rural dirt road when the smugglers were intercepted, and the weapons were seized. He added that authorities are investigating who was set to receive the shipment.

The new operation comes weeks after Syrian security announced the seizure of quantities of weapons and ammunition in the countryside of Damascus, which—according to official statements—were about to be transferred toward areas in the country’s northeast.

Syrian security sources told The Media Line that authorities have heightened surveillance along the border, particularly in the Homs–Lebanon area, amid growing activity by smuggling networks that use the mountainous terrain and dirt tracks to move between the two countries. The sources said that army and internal security units “have intensified joint patrols in the countryside of Homs and Al-Qusayr and have set up additional checkpoints on agricultural roads and unofficial crossings,” confirming that the goal is “to prevent the smuggling of weapons or prohibited materials that threaten internal security.”

According to official information, the seized missiles were Kornet anti-tank guided weapons, among the advanced combat systems typically used in ground battles.

Military analysts believe that smuggling this type of weapon poses a “strategic threat,” especially if it reaches armed groups or black markets in the region, as it can penetrate heavy armor and destroy armored vehicles.

Although the official statement did not identify who was meant to receive the missiles, the location of the seizure—close to the Lebanese border—has fueled speculation that the shipment was either destined for Lebanon or intended to pass through it to a third party.

The Lebanese authorities have not yet issued any official comment regarding the operation or whether there was any security coordination between the two countries.

This operation is part of a broader campaign that Damascus says aims to “restore full control over border crossings and pursue networks smuggling weapons and ammunition.”

Observers say the Syrian government aims, through such operations, to project an image of restored security after years of postwar instability and to signal that state institutions have reestablished their authority to enforce the law across the country.

Experts note, however, that the recurring seizures of weapons indicate the arms smuggling problem persists, driven by complex economic and security factors—chief among them limited control over mountain crossings and overlapping interests between smugglers and local groups.

The Syrian Ministry of Interior concluded its statement by affirming that security agencies “continue to investigate all those involved, as well as the sources of funding and logistical support behind the shipment,” emphasizing that “anyone found complicit will be brought before the judiciary in accordance with the law.”

It added that the seizure of this quantity of missiles constitutes “a new security success that confirms the state’s ability to confront arms smuggling and protect national security.”

