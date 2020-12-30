Syrian Soldier Killed, 3 Injured in Airstrike Blamed on Israel

A Syrian soldier was reported killed and three injured in airstrikes early Wednesday morning on a Syrian air defenses unit near Damascus that the country’s military said was carried out by Israel.

Syrian air defense systems intercepted several of Israel’s missiles, reported the SANA state news agency, which cited a Syrian military source.

The air strikes also hit Hizbullah rocket and ammunition depots near the town of Zabadani, located close to the Lebanese border, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The depots are a staging area for transfer of the weaponry into Lebanon.

Israel neither confirmed nor denied the attacks. It is the second air raid attributed to Israel to strike Syria in the last week.