Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Syria’s Assad, Jordan’s Abdullah, Speak for 1st Time in Decade
King Abdullah II of Jordan addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg in January 2020. (European Union/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Jordan’s King Abdullah II
Bashar Assad
Syria civil war

Syria’s Assad, Jordan’s Abdullah, Speak for 1st Time in Decade

The Media Line Staff
10/04/2021

Syrian President Bashar Assad and Jordan’s King Abdullah II had their first conversation in the decade since the start of the civil war in Syria. The phone call on Sunday to Abdullah from Assad comes as Jordan has begun to normalize relations with Syria.

“They discussed relations between the two brotherly countries and ways of enhancing cooperation,” according to a statement issued by Joran’s royal court.

Jordan last week fully reopened its main border crossing with Syria. Jordan as well as most Arab countries reduced diplomatic relations with Syria after the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011. Abdullah has in recent months supported Russia’s involvement in Syria, saying it will keep Syria from being influenced by Iran.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.