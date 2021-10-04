Syria’s Assad, Jordan’s Abdullah, Speak for 1st Time in Decade

Syrian President Bashar Assad and Jordan’s King Abdullah II had their first conversation in the decade since the start of the civil war in Syria. The phone call on Sunday to Abdullah from Assad comes as Jordan has begun to normalize relations with Syria.

“They discussed relations between the two brotherly countries and ways of enhancing cooperation,” according to a statement issued by Joran’s royal court.

Jordan last week fully reopened its main border crossing with Syria. Jordan as well as most Arab countries reduced diplomatic relations with Syria after the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011. Abdullah has in recent months supported Russia’s involvement in Syria, saying it will keep Syria from being influenced by Iran.