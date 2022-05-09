The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Syria’s Assad Makes Surprise Visit to Tehran to Meet Khamenei, Raisi
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, left, and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, right, meet with Syrian President Bashar al Assad during his surprise visit to Tehran, Iran on May 8, 2022. (Iranian Leader Press Office/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Bashar Assad
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Ebrahim Raisi
Tehran
surprise visit

Syria’s Assad Makes Surprise Visit to Tehran to Meet Khamenei, Raisi

The Media Line Staff
05/09/2022

Syrian President Bashar Assad made a surprise visit to Tehran and met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi. Assad visited Iran on Sunday and returned home to Damascus the same day, NourNews, an Iranian news outlet affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), reported.

The leaders called for stronger ties between the two countries. Khamenei told Assad that “the respect and prestige of Syria is greater than before, and everyone sees this country as a power,” according to Iran state television.

Assad’s regime in Syria has been receiving assistance in the 11-year-old civil war from Iran’s proxy militias and Russia’s major military intervention in 2015.

Assad reportedly said that “the strategic ties between Iran and Syria has prevented the Zionist regime’s (Israel) dominance in the region.” Israel has targeted Iranian forces in Syria, which is on its northern border.

