Syria’s Assad Makes Surprise Visit to Tehran to Meet Khamenei, Raisi

Syrian President Bashar Assad made a surprise visit to Tehran and met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi. Assad visited Iran on Sunday and returned home to Damascus the same day, NourNews, an Iranian news outlet affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), reported.

The leaders called for stronger ties between the two countries. Khamenei told Assad that “the respect and prestige of Syria is greater than before, and everyone sees this country as a power,” according to Iran state television.

Assad’s regime in Syria has been receiving assistance in the 11-year-old civil war from Iran’s proxy militias and Russia’s major military intervention in 2015.

Assad reportedly said that “the strategic ties between Iran and Syria has prevented the Zionist regime’s (Israel) dominance in the region.” Israel has targeted Iranian forces in Syria, which is on its northern border.