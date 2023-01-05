It's the glowing season of lights.

Syria’s Assad, UAE FM Meet to Discuss Region, Economic Ties
Syrian Presdient Bashar Assad during a November 2017 visit to Russia. (Office of the President of Russia via Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Bashar Assad
Syria
United Arab Emirates

Syria’s Assad, UAE FM Meet to Discuss Region, Economic Ties

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2023

Syrian President Bashar Assad met in Damascus with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss regional and international developments as well as economic ties, according to Syria’s state news agency. The meeting on Wednesday is another move toward stronger relations between the two countries.

The UAE previously supported Syrian rebels in the country’s long-running civil war. Sheikh Abdullah reportedly made clear to Assad that the Emirates supports a political solution to the civil war.

Sheikh Abdullah last visited Damascus in November 2021, when the UAE and Syria first began to reestablish new relations. Five months later, Assad visited the UAE.

