Syria’s Assad, UAE FM Meet to Discuss Region, Economic Ties

Syrian President Bashar Assad met in Damascus with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss regional and international developments as well as economic ties, according to Syria’s state news agency. The meeting on Wednesday is another move toward stronger relations between the two countries.

The UAE previously supported Syrian rebels in the country’s long-running civil war. Sheikh Abdullah reportedly made clear to Assad that the Emirates supports a political solution to the civil war.

Sheikh Abdullah last visited Damascus in November 2021, when the UAE and Syria first began to reestablish new relations. Five months later, Assad visited the UAE.