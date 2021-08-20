Syria’s Military Accuses Israel of Airstrikes Near Damascus

Syria’s military said it responded to Israeli airstrikes in the Damascus and Hom regions in Thursday night. The airstrikes were launched from near the Lebanese capital of Beirut, the Syrian state news agency reported.

“Our air defense tools have intercepted the missiles and downed most of them, and the aggression’s impact is being assessed now,” an unnamed Syrian military source told SANA.

The attack appeared to target arms depots and military positions of Hizbullah.

It is the second attack on Syria in two nights blamed on Israel.

Lebanon complained to the United Nations over Israel’s violation of its airspace to carry out the airstrikes, Beirut’s defense minister said. Two civilian airplanes were forced to divert their flight paths during the attack.

The Israeli army neither confirmed nor denied the attack.