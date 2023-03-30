Syria’s President Assad Reshuffles Cabinet Amid Economic Crisis

On Wednesday, Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a presidential decree that replaced five ministers whose ministries are connected to the country’s economy. The decree appointed new ministers to the ministries of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Industry, and Social Affairs and Labor, as well as one state minister.

The cabinet reshuffle comes as Syria faces a severe economic crisis resulting from prolonged war and US economic sanctions. The country has been struggling with a sharp decline in the value of its currency, skyrocketing inflation, and widespread fuel and food shortages.