Taliban Bans University Education for All Afghan Women
Women covered from head-to-toe stand along a street in Kabul on May 7, 2022, the day the Taliban ordered that women be completely covered in public.(Ahmad Sahel Araman/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Taliban
Afghanistan

Taliban Bans University Education for All Afghan Women

The Media Line Staff
12/20/2022

The Taliban, which have ruled Afghanistan for more than a year, has suspended university education for all women in the country. The ban on women studying in public and private universities was announced on Tuesday, effective immediately, several news organizations who confirmed the suspension with the Taliban reported. The announcement comes two weeks after the Taliban will allowed girls   to take their high school graduation exams, despite not being inside of a classroom since the Islamist fundamental group took over.

The Taliban have been barring women from entering public spaces including parks, gyms, and entertainment venues, requiring them to wear burqas and face coverings and requiring a male escort in public.

The Taliban took over and announced the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the end of August 2021 when the last US and other foreign troops left the country.

It had assured the international community that it would not curtail the rights of women and girls at the time of the takeover, in an effort to look more moderate and garner world-wide support.

