Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Taliban Declares War in Afghanistan Over as Takeover Complete
Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on Aug. 16, 2021 ,trying to flee the country after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Taliban
Afghanistan
takeover

Taliban Declares War in Afghanistan Over as Takeover Complete

The Media Line Staff
08/16/2021

The Taliban on Monday declared the war in Afghanistan over and said it would soon make public the form that the new government in Afghanistan will take.

“We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people,” Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, said, Al Jazeera reported. “We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday. He posted a message on Facebook saying: “In order to avoid a flood of blood, I thought it was best to get out.”

Also on Monday morning, the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority announced that all commercial flights out of Hamid Karzai International Airport had been canceled. The cancelation came after crowds of Afghan civilians crowded into the airport at Kabul, attempting to get on any flight leaving the country. Scenes caught on camera showed the Afghans storming the tarmac and clambering up gangplanks leading to the airplanes.

The United States announced that its embassy in Kabul has been fully evacuated, and warned people against traveling to the Kabul airport unless they received instructions to do. The US secured the airport and was flying its citizens out.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.