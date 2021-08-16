Taliban Declares War in Afghanistan Over as Takeover Complete

The Taliban on Monday declared the war in Afghanistan over and said it would soon make public the form that the new government in Afghanistan will take.

“We have reached what we were seeking, which is the freedom of our country and the independence of our people,” Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, said, Al Jazeera reported. “We will not allow anyone to use our lands to target anyone, and we do not want to harm others.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday. He posted a message on Facebook saying: “In order to avoid a flood of blood, I thought it was best to get out.”

Also on Monday morning, the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority announced that all commercial flights out of Hamid Karzai International Airport had been canceled. The cancelation came after crowds of Afghan civilians crowded into the airport at Kabul, attempting to get on any flight leaving the country. Scenes caught on camera showed the Afghans storming the tarmac and clambering up gangplanks leading to the airplanes.

The United States announced that its embassy in Kabul has been fully evacuated, and warned people against traveling to the Kabul airport unless they received instructions to do. The US secured the airport and was flying its citizens out.