Taliban Enters Afghan Capital Kabul as US Evacuates Embassy
Afghans wait in long lines for hours at the passport office in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 14, 2021, to receive travel documents in an attempt to leave the country ahead of the takeover by the Taliban. (Paula Bronstein /Getty Images)
News Updates
Taliban
Afghanistan
Kabul

Taliban Enters Afghan Capital Kabul as US Evacuates Embassy

The Media Line Staff
08/15/2021

Taliban fighters entered the capital of Kabul on Sunday, but refrained from taking over the Presidential palace, saying that it was negotiating with the Afghan government for a “peaceful transfer of power.” At the same time, the US military began evacuating American diplomats and civilians, ferrying them by helicopter from the US embassy in Kabul to the airport. The embassy is expected to be nearly completely evacuated in the next 72 hours.

Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said in a pre-recorded speech broadcast on Sunday that: “The Afghan people should not worry … There will be no attack on the city and there will be a peaceful transfer of power to the transitional government,” believed to be a surrender by the government.

The entrance of the Taliban to Kabul comes after the Islamist group took over more than a dozen provincial capitals in less than a week. The capture of the capitals is part of the Taliban offenses that began in May, as the United States began withdrawing troops from the country; the withdrawal is set to be complete by the end of the month. US President Joe Biden continues to say he will not rescind his decision to remove the US military presence from Afghanistan.

