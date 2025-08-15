Taliban Marks 4th Anniversary of Return to Power With Bright Displays Despite Darker Realities 

The Taliban will mark the fourth anniversary of their return to power on Friday with an aerial display over Kabul, dropping flowers from defense ministry helicopters in what officials call a “beautiful” tribute. The celebrations will also include sports performances by Afghan athletes through the afternoon and evening, as black-and-white Taliban flags line the streets of the capital.

The planned festivities come amid an economic crisis, an influx of refugees from neighboring countries, and widespread food insecurity affecting nearly 10 million people. While some Afghans say peace has improved daily life, they stress that the country also needs jobs, education, and opportunities for women.

Yet, since retaking control on Aug. 15, 2021, the Taliban have imposed sweeping restrictions, barring females from education beyond sixth grade, most jobs, and public spaces. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay noted Afghanistan is now the only country where secondary and higher education is prohibited for girls, calling the policy disastrous for development.

The return of Taliban rule followed the collapse of the US-backed government and the withdrawal of American and NATO forces after two decades of war. Since then, the group has enforced strict interpretations of Islamic law, shuttering beauty salons, banning women from working with non-governmental organizations and instituting morality laws that restrict women’s voices and appearances in public. Punishments such as public floggings and executions have returned, and international aid has dwindled amid global condemnation of the regime’s human rights record.

While the Taliban have secured diplomatic recognition from Russia and improved ties with countries like China and the UAE, they remain internationally isolated, and millions of Afghans face deepening poverty under their rule.