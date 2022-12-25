It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Taliban Orders All NGOS To Stop Employing Women
A woman walks past a mural calling for women's and children's rights in Afghanistan on Aug. 12, 2022 in Bamian, Afghanistan. (Nava Jamshid/Getty Images)
News Updates
Taliban
Afghanistan
NGO
women
Hijab

Taliban Orders All NGOS To Stop Employing Women

The Media Line Staff
12/25/2022

The Taliban ordered all non-governmental organizations working in Afghanistan to stop employing women due to their non-compliance with laws requiring the wearing of the hijab.

“There have been serious complaints regarding the non-observance of the Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations pertaining to the work of females in national and international organizations,” said a notification sent to all NGOs, according to the French news agency AFP, which saw a copy of the directive.

The organizations were ordered to stop allowing women to work in Afghanistan “until further notice,” and warned that if this order is not adhered to that the NGOs license will be “canceled.”

The Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan for more than a year, last week suspended university education for all women in the country, effective immediately. The announcement came two weeks after the Taliban allowed girls to take their high school graduation exams, despite not being inside of a classroom since the Islamist fundamental group took over and prevented girls from studying in high schools. The Taliban have been barring women from entering public spaces including parks, gyms, and entertainment venues, requiring them to wear burqas and face coverings and requiring a male escort in public.

The Taliban took over and announced the formation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan at the end of August 2021 when the last US and other foreign troops left the country.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.