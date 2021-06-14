Taliban Rejects Turkey Offer to Secure Kabul Airport After Troops Leave

The Taliban rejected Turkey’s offer to secure and run the airport in Kabul after the withdrawal of US and allied troops from Afghanistan, scheduled to be complete by September 11.

“Every inch of Afghan soil, its airports and security of foreign embassies and diplomatic offices is the responsibility of the Afghans, consequently no one should hold out hope of keeping military or security presence in our country,” the Taliban said in a weekend statement.

However, a Taliban spokesman told Reuters that he hopes Afghanistan will have “close and good relations” with Turkey in the future, after “a new Islamic government is established in the country.”

The US and other countries that plan to maintain diplomatic and missions in the country are hesitant to do so without the presence of Turkish troops to protect the airport, necessary of the diplomatic and humanitarian workers need to leave the country due to fighting or unrest. It has been 20 years since the US and allied forces invaded Afghanistan in an attempt to topple the Taliban.