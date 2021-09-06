Americans need to understand the Middle East
Taliban Say They Took Control of Last Opposition Holdout
Taliban fighters on a pick-up truck move around a market area, flocked with local Afghan people at the Kote Sangi area of Kabul on Aug. 17, 2021, after Taliban seized control of the capital following the collapse of the Afghan government. (Hoshang Hashimi/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Taliban
Afghanistan
opposition

Taliban Say They Took Control of Last Opposition Holdout

The Media Line Staff
09/06/2021

The Taliban report that they have overrun and taken control of Panshir province, located north of Kabul. It is the last holdout for opposition forces in the country.

The Taliban made the announcement on Monday in a statement. But the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) said that  it was present in “strategic positions” and that the “struggle” would continue, according to Al Jazeera.

The NRFA proposed a cease-fire, however, calling on the Taliban to withdraw its forces in exchange for the opposition forces halting their military action.

Meanwhile, at least four airplanes filled with hundreds of Afghans trying to evacuate the country have been prohibited from taking off from the airport in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif. Many of the passengers do not have passports or visas, according to reports. Some passengers reportedly also are American citizens.

