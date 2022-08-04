The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Taliban Says Unaware US Killed Zawhiri in Kabul
Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri pictured on FBI Most Wanted poster following the 9-11 attacks in New York and Washington, DC, Oct. 10, 2001. (Mai/Getty Images)
News Updates
Ayman al-Zawahiri
Taliban

Taliban Says Unaware US Killed Zawhiri in Kabul

The Honorable Moammar Al-Eryani
08/04/2022

The Taliban says it is unaware that the US killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul but said that it would investigate what is said was the US claim.

“The government and the leadership weren’t aware of what is being claimed, nor any trace there. Investigation is underway now to find out about the veracity of the claim,” Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban representative to the United Nations, told journalists on Thursday.

Taliban leaders reportedly are talking about how to respond to the US drone strike in its capital on Sunday.

John Kirby, the US National Security Council spokesman, on Tuesday said the United States has “visual evidence” and “evidence collected through other means” that the CIA drone strike killed Zawahiri.

Kirby also told reporters that Zawahiri’s presence in Kabul was a “gross violation of the Doha Agreement,” which stipulated that the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” which is not recognized by the United States or any other country, will not allow any of its members or members of other groups, including al-Qaida, to use the territory of Afghanistan to launch operations against the United States and its allies.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.