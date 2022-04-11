Taliban Security Forces in Afghanistan Find Large Weapons Cache in Nangarhar Province

Security forces in Afghanistan have discovered a cache of weapons in the Achin district of the eastern Nangarhar province, the provincial administration said in a statement Monday morning. The cache was discovered and confiscated during what was described as a “cleanup operation” on Sunday, and reportedly contained a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including a mortar, mortar mines, anti-tank missiles, hand grenades, and rocket-propelled grenades. Security forces of the Taliban-run administration began operations to collect illegal weapons from militias and individuals across the country a couple of weeks ago.