Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Taliban Supreme Leader Makes 1st Public Appearance Since 2016
News Updates
Taliban
Kandahar
Hibatullah Akhundzada

Taliban Supreme Leader Makes 1st Public Appearance Since 2016

The Media Line Staff
10/31/2021

The Taliban Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada made his first public appearance since he became leader of the organization in 2016. Akhundzada addressed supporters on Saturday at a mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar, the French News agency AFP reported.

While no videos or photos were released of Akhundzada’s speech, a 10-minute audio recording was shared on social media. The message was religious in nature and did not talk about the Taliban organization. He asked God to bless the Taliban, and prayed for its success.

Akhundzada became Supreme Leader of the Taliban after the death of Akhtar Mansour in a May 2016 US drone strike. Akhundzada has not appeared in public, but has released messages during the Islamic holidays. The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August; it is not known how Akhundzada will be involved in the new Taliban government.  Last month he called on the new Taliban government to uphold Sharia law.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.