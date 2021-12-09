This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal Resume, Then End After an Hour
The Coburg Palais, the venue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) meeting, is pictured in Vienna on Nov. 29, 2021. (Vladimir Simicek/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Iran nuclear agreement
meeting in Vienna

Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal Resume, Then End After an Hour

The Media Line Staff
12/09/2021

Representatives of Iran and the world powers again gathered in Vienna on Thursday to resume the current round of negotiations aimed at re-upping the Iran nuclear agreement originally signed in 2015, under which Iran agreed to slow its nuclear production in exchange for an end to most sanctions. But the talks that began at midday ended after an hour, on participant said.

“The meeting of the Joint Commission is over. It was rather short and constructive. The participants observed a number of important commonalities in there (sic) positions, including with regard to the need to finalize the #ViennaTalks on restoration of #JCPOA successfully and swiftly,” Russia’s representative, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted.

The seventh round of negotiations opened last week, after a several-month hiatus during which Iran elected a new hard-line president, and paused on Friday allowing the negotiators from Iran, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China time to confer with their governments over the progress, or lack of progress, of the current talks.  The United States, which unilaterally left the agreement in 2018 and has been participating indirectly in the current talks as it seeks to rejoin the agreement, had confirmed that it would send a delegation led by Robert Malley, the special US envoy for Iran, to Vienna over the weekend.

Iran has said that the main roadblock to signing a new deal is the refusal by the United States to lift all sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The US and European negotiators have said that Iran is not serious about the negotiations. France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a French parliament committee on Tuesday that the world powers fear that Iran is attempting to draw out the talks in order to continue to develop their nuclear program.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.