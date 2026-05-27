Tanker Reports External Explosion off Oman Coast

A Greek-owned oil tanker reported an external explosion near its waterline off Oman on Tuesday, adding a fresh maritime-security concern near the Strait of Hormuz as US-Iran tensions and talks over reopening the waterway continued. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said the blast hit the port side of the tanker, close to the waterline, about 60 nautical miles off Muscat.

The vessel was identified as the Olympic Life, a very large crude carrier operated by Springfield Shipping and owned by Olympic Shipping & Management. The tanker and its crew were reported safe, and the ship was not carrying cargo at the time of the incident. UKMTO said the cause of the explosion was unknown.

The blast damaged one of the ship’s bunker tanks and caused a small fuel leak, which was later contained. Reuters reported that the incident occurred around 9:20 am UTC, while the Wall Street Journal, citing UKMTO, reported the timing as around 9:45 am UTC.

The location of the incident makes it sensitive. The Gulf of Oman sits near the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage linking Gulf energy producers to global markets. Large shares of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas normally pass through the strait, and shipping security there has become a central issue in efforts to preserve a ceasefire and negotiate a broader US-Iran understanding.

The explosion came as Washington and Tehran remained locked in talks over Hormuz, sanctions, frozen funds, and Iran’s nuclear program. It also followed US strikes on Iranian missile sites and vessels that Washington said were involved in threats near the waterway. Iran has condemned the strikes as a breach of the ceasefire, while US officials have said the actions were defensive.

No authority has publicly blamed a state or armed group for the tanker incident. Until investigators determine whether the explosion was caused by a mine, drone, missile, or other object, the case remains another warning sign in a corridor where a single blast can rattle energy markets far beyond the Gulf.