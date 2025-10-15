Donate
TAU To Award Steve Witkoff Medal for Role in Hostage Release, Ceasefire Deal 
Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff introduces US President Donald Trump during an indoor inauguration parade at Capital One Arena on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
10/15/2025

Tel Aviv University (TAU) announced it will award Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy, the George S. Wise Medal—one of its highest honors—in recognition of his central role in securing the release of the hostages, helping to end the war, and advancing steps toward regional peace. 

The medal, named after the university’s first president, is given to visionary leaders whose actions have made a lasting impact on humanity, the Jewish people, and the State of Israel. Previous recipients include Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Canadian Prime Minister Mark J. Carney, former Polish President Aleksander Kwaśniewski, and the late Israeli diplomat Abba Eban. 

University President Prof. Ariel Porat informed Witkoff of the decision just hours after the hostages’ return. In his response, Witkoff expressed deep pride in accepting the honor. The ceremony will take place in May 2026 during Tel Aviv University’s annual Board of Governors meeting, which draws more than a thousand participants each year. 

In its formal letter to Witkoff, the university commended his “tireless and successful work in bringing home the hostages, his remarkable availability to the families, and his dedication to peace and an end to the war.” The letter also praised his “moral courage, empathy, and solidarity — values that lie at the heart of TAU’s mission.” 

Prof. Porat said there was “no one more deserving” of recognition than Witkoff, whose efforts, he noted, “ultimately succeeded.” He recalled Witkoff’s emotional reaction upon learning of the decision, saying, “He was deeply moved and asked if I would deliver the news personally to his mother. I told him to bring her to the ceremony, and he promised he would. I felt honored to share that moment.” 

Tel Aviv University described Witkoff as a “visionary leader and change-maker” whose contribution helped shape a new chapter for Israel and the broader Middle East. The award, it said, reflects the university’s commitment to honoring those who act with courage and compassion in service of peace and the people of Israel. 

 

