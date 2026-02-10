Teaching-Support Robot Joins Classrooms at Israel Sci-Tech School in Kiryat Bialik

A small robot is now moving between desks at a high school in Kiryat Bialik, answering questions, helping organize activities, and even prompting students to take short movement breaks during lessons.

Israel Sci-Tech Schools has introduced “Buddy,” an AI-powered teaching-support robot now operating in classrooms at its Kiryat Bialik campus. The device, produced by a French manufacturer and specially procured for the network, began working at the start of the current school year as part of technology-track courses and classes for children with special needs.

According to school officials, Buddy assists teachers with lesson planning, offers examples drawn from online resources, and helps guide students through assignments and brainstorming exercises. Students can also program the robot themselves as part of hands-on learning.

Raya Tubul, director general of the campus, said the goal is to strengthen classroom instruction rather than replace educators. “Buddy is designed to enhance, not replace, the vital role of our teachers. It allows teachers to dedicate more time to meaningful student engagement while ensuring every child receives personalized attention,” she said.

In addition to classroom support, Buddy is expected to serve as a remote-learning link for students unable to attend school due to illness. Using a dedicated app, the robot can transmit live video from the classroom to a child’s device at home, allowing them to see, hear, and participate in lessons.

“Buddy is designed to reduce loneliness and social isolation for long-term sick children,” Tubul said. “It can help them remain connected to their classmates and teachers, ensuring they don’t miss out on learning or social interaction.”

Israel has roughly 500,000 high school students taught by about 60,000 teachers. Officials at Israel Sci-Tech Schools say the introduction of the robot reflects an effort to integrate technology into education while preserving the central role of human interaction in the classroom.