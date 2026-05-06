Ted Turner, CNN Founder Who Changed Global News, Dies at 87

The media mogul’s 24-hour news revolution reshaped how the world watched war, diplomacy, and crisis, including the 1991 Gulf War and decades of Middle East coverage

Ted Turner, the brash American media entrepreneur who founded CNN and helped create the modern 24-hour news cycle, died Wednesday at 87, closing the life of a man whose appetite for risk transformed television, sports, philanthropy, and the way the world watched history unfold in real time. Turner disclosed in 2018 that he was living with Lewy body dementia.

Born Robert Edward Turner III on November 19, 1938, in Cincinnati, Turner built one of the most consequential media careers of the late 20th century after taking over his family’s billboard business. After his father’s death, Turner took control of the company, expanded into television, and developed the “superstation” model by transmitting an Atlanta station by satellite to cable systems across the United States. That move helped turn a local broadcaster into a national media force.

His defining gamble came in 1980, when he launched the Cable News Network. At the time, the idea of a television channel broadcasting news 24 hours a day was widely dismissed as expensive, impractical, and faintly mad. Turner, who seemed to treat skepticism as fuel, pressed ahead anyway. CNN became the first 24-hour cable news channel and later one of the world’s most recognizable news brands.

For audiences in the Middle East, CNN’s breakthrough moment came during the 1991 Gulf War, when the network’s live coverage from Baghdad turned war into a continuous global broadcast. CNN’s reporting from Iraq helped prove the power of satellite news and changed how governments, militaries, and viewers understood real-time conflict coverage. The war also helped make CNN a household name far beyond the United States and encouraged the growth of satellite news across the Arab world.

Although Middle East politics was not a defining focus of Turner’s career, he did become part of a major Israel-related controversy in 2002. In an interview with The Guardian, he suggested that both Israelis and Palestinians were engaged in terrorism, drawing sharp criticism from Israeli officials and Jewish organizations. Turner later walked the comments back, saying he regretted any implication that Israel’s actions to protect its people were equivalent to terrorism and that he saw a “fundamental distinction” between the Israeli government’s actions and Palestinian violence.

Beyond CNN, Turner built a broad media empire that included Turner Broadcasting System, TNT, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, and other networks. He also owned the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks, won the 1977 America’s Cup as a yachtsman, and created the Goodwill Games, a Cold War-era sports event meant to encourage international competition outside the Olympic boycotts of the time.

Turner was also one of America’s most visible billionaire philanthropists. In 1997, he pledged $1 billion to support United Nations programs, a gift that led to the creation of the United Nations Foundation. He later co-founded the Nuclear Threat Initiative with former US Senator Sam Nunn, focusing on reducing nuclear, chemical, and biological threats. His environmental work included major land conservation efforts, bison restoration, and support for climate-related causes.

He was famous for his swagger, his sharp tongue, his grandiosity, and his willingness to say what more cautious executives would never put near a microphone. Nicknamed the “Mouth of the South,” Turner could be visionary one day and combustible the next. He married three times, including a high-profile marriage to actress Jane Fonda, and had five children.

Turner’s legacy is not tidy, and neither was the man. He helped build the architecture of global television news but also helped create the relentless news cycle that later drew criticism for speed, sensationalism, and permanent crisis mode. He championed global understanding, but his own comments sometimes provoked the very controversies he said communication could help solve.

Still, the central fact remains: before Turner, television news arrived at appointed hours. After Turner, the news never stopped. For better and for worse—and in the Middle East, often at moments of war, revolution, terror, diplomacy, and disaster—the world learned to watch history live.