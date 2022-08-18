Teen Killed After Palestinians Fire on Jewish Pilgrims at Joseph’s Tomb

A Palestinian teen was killed and dozens injured during clashes with Israeli security forces at Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus in the West Bank after Palestinians opened fire on hundreds of Jewish pilgrims to the site. The 600 pilgrims visited the tomb in a visit coordinated with the Israel Defense Forces. The dead teen was identified by the Red Crescent as Wassim Khalifa, 19, from the Balata refugee camp.

No Israeli civilians or security forces were injured during the clashes, but an Israeli bus was hit near the tomb.

It was the first visit by a group of Israelis since late June when Palestinian gunmen opened fire on pilgrims to the site, injuring two Israeli civilians and an IDF commander.