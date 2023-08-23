Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tehran Reveals Advanced UAV With Electronic Warfare Capabilities
The Mohajer-10 unmanned aerial vehicle on display in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 22, 2023. (Iran's Presidency/West Asia News Agency/Handout)
News Updates
Iran
Mohajer-10
Drone
Defense Industry Day
electronic warfare

Tehran Reveals Advanced UAV With Electronic Warfare Capabilities

The Media Line Staff
08/23/2023

Iran unveiled the Mohajer-10, a new domestically-developed drone, during a ceremony Tuesday in Tehran marking the country’s national Defense Industry Day, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. With a 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) operational radius and a top speed of 210 kilometers per hour (130 mph), the unmanned aerial vehicle represents a significant advancement for Iran’s defense industry. The drone has a maximum fuel capacity of 450 liters (119 gallons), enabling it to fly for up to 24 hours, climb to an altitude of 7,000 meters (23,000 feet), and carry cargo weighing as much as 300 kilograms (660 pounds). According to IRNA’s report, the Mohajer-10 is designed to carry various types of bombs and ammunition and is equipped with systems capable of engaging in electronic and intelligent warfare. The unveiling took place at an exhibition in Tehran showcasing Iran’s latest defense achievements.

Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.