Tehran Reveals Advanced UAV With Electronic Warfare Capabilities

Iran unveiled the Mohajer-10, a new domestically-developed drone, during a ceremony Tuesday in Tehran marking the country’s national Defense Industry Day, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported. With a 2,000-kilometer (1,200-mile) operational radius and a top speed of 210 kilometers per hour (130 mph), the unmanned aerial vehicle represents a significant advancement for Iran’s defense industry. The drone has a maximum fuel capacity of 450 liters (119 gallons), enabling it to fly for up to 24 hours, climb to an altitude of 7,000 meters (23,000 feet), and carry cargo weighing as much as 300 kilograms (660 pounds). According to IRNA’s report, the Mohajer-10 is designed to carry various types of bombs and ammunition and is equipped with systems capable of engaging in electronic and intelligent warfare. The unveiling took place at an exhibition in Tehran showcasing Iran’s latest defense achievements.