Tehran, Russia, Agree To Build Nuclear Reactors in Iran 

Iran and Russia have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the development of small modular reactors (SMR) in Iran, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced Wednesday.

The agreement was signed in Moscow by AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami and Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev. According to the AEOI statement, the MoU seeks to expand bilateral work on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, with the goal of strengthening energy security, advancing technology, and promoting sustainable development.

Under the agreement, Tehran and Moscow are expected to draft future contracts for the design and construction of SMR-based nuclear power plants in Iran. Such reactors are smaller than traditional nuclear plants and are seen as more flexible in meeting power generation needs.

Eslami, who traveled to Moscow on Monday at the head of a delegation, is also attending the World Atomic Week forum, which runs through September 28. He described the new accord as part of broader nuclear cooperation with Russia.

The Iranian official noted that Moscow is already contracted to build eight nuclear power plants in Iran, including four in the southern province of Bushehr. He said Tehran’s long-term objective is to generate 20,000 megawatts of nuclear-powered electricity.