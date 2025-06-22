Tehran Urges UN Action Over US Attack on Nuclear Facilities

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday accused the United States of launching a “dangerous war against Iran” after US airstrikes targeted multiple Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend. The statement, released through the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, denounced the attacks as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

“The world must not forget that it was the United States that, in the midst of a diplomatic process, betrayed diplomacy,” the ministry said. It called the strikes a “heinous crime” and described Israel as “genocidal and lawless,” accusing the US of supporting Israeli aggression.

Iran claimed the airstrikes occurred during ongoing diplomatic discussions and said the US “bears full responsibility for the grave consequences and dire repercussions” of the attack. It warned that Iran reserves the right to respond “by all necessary means.”

The ministry urged both the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency to urgently investigate what it described as a “flagrant and criminal act.” It also called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council to condemn the strikes.

Iran reaffirmed what it called its “legitimate right” to defend its sovereignty and national security. The US has not publicly responded to the statement.

The strikes, ordered by President Donald Trump, targeted the Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites. The US said the attack was meant to neutralize Iran’s nuclear program following months of escalating tensions between Tehran, Jerusalem, and Washington.