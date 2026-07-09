Tel Aviv University Opens $35 Million Sport Science Institute for Olympic Athletes

Tel Aviv University inaugurated the Sylvan Adams Sport Science Institute on Wednesday, launching a new research and performance center intended to strengthen Israel’s elite athletes through advanced scientific support ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

The institute was established through an approximately $35 million philanthropic donation from businessman and philanthropist Sylvan Adams. During the opening ceremony, the institute also announced a strategic partnership with the Olympic Committee of Israel to provide members of Israel’s Olympic squads with scientific research, performance assessments, and individualized training support.

The inauguration was attended by Adams, Tel Aviv University President Prof. Ariel Porat, Olympic Committee of Israel Chair and International Olympic Committee member Yael Arad, institute head Prof. Eran Ben Gal, Olympic cyclist Mikhail Yakovlev, and other Israeli athletes.

The institute was created to combine academic research with practical performance support for athletes. Its facilities include sport science laboratories developed with Tel Aviv University’s Gray Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences and Faculty of Engineering, an advanced scientific gym, a climate chamber capable of replicating competition conditions around the world, fitness assessment laboratories, motion analysis systems, an advanced swimming flume, and a hypoxic hotel that can simulate altitudes of up to 5,000 meters.

Athletes will also receive physiological testing, nutrition counseling, training consultation, and mental performance support. The multidisciplinary staff includes sport scientists, physiologists, engineers, data scientists, artificial intelligence specialists, physicians, and public health experts.

Under the partnership with the Olympic Committee of Israel, selected Olympic athletes will undergo ongoing performance evaluations and receive personalized scientific guidance as they prepare for future World Championships, European Championships and the Los Angeles 2028 and Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

“The Institute lays the scientific, technological, and research foundation that will help Israeli athletes achieve new levels of sporting excellence,” Adams said.

Yael Arad said the new center would provide Israeli athletes with an important competitive advantage.

“The Sylvan Adams Sport Science Institute will undoubtedly become a significant—and at times decisive—competitive advantage for Israel’s athletes,” she said.

Prof. Eran Ben Gal said each athlete would receive individualized assessments and performance plans designed to improve results, optimize training, reduce injury risk, and monitor long-term progress.