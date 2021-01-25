This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Tel Aviv-Yafo launches incubator for young playwrights
Habima Theater in Tel Aviv. (Guy Yechiely)
News Updates
Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality
Playwright
theaters

Tel Aviv-Yafo launches incubator for young playwrights

The Media Line Staff
01/25/2021

The municipality of Tel Aviv-Yafo in central Israel has launched an incubator for emerging playwrights.

The initiative, called “The Future of Theater,” will open this year at the city’s four repertory theaters, the municipality announced on Monday.

The nearly $200,000 initiative funded by the municipality and the theaters, will lead directly to 16 stage projects, written by playwrights who are residents of the city and under 40 years old, for Habima Theater, Beit Lessin Theater, Gesher Theater and Cameri Theater. The theaters have agreed to stage at least one project from its incubator in 2022, for at least a 30-performance run.

The initiative “aspires to give birth to the next generation of Israeli playwrights. The list of plays in development is unparalleled and instills hope that we are helping to advance a new golden age that will further enrich the spirit of the city,” Giyora Yahalom, director of the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality Department of Cultural Affairs, said in a statement.

