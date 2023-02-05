Donate
Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Judicial Reforms for 5th Week
Israelis hold signs and flags at a massive protest against the new far-right government's planned judicial reforms in Tel Aviv on Jan. 14, 2023. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
02/05/2023

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated throughout Israel against the government’s proposed judicial reforms, including about 50,000 in Tel Aviv. The demonstrations took place in several additional cities including Beersheba, Beit Shemesh, Haifa, Jerusalem, Kfar Saba, Modiin, and Netanya. Protests were also held at the same time in Paris outside of the hotel that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife were staying in, and in London outside of the Israeli Embassy.

Demonstrators protesting the Netanyahu government’s judicial reforms hold a sign reading “Fighting for democracy,” in Beit Shemesh, Israel, Feb. 4, 2023. (Steven Ganot/The Media Line)

It was the fifth Saturday night in a row that Israelis have turned out in large numbers to protest against the planned reforms being spearheaded by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. The planned changes to the judicial system include a parliamentary override of High Court of Justice rulings and giving the ruling coalition the power to make the final decision on the appointment of judges.

