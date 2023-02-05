Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Judicial Reforms for 5th Week

Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated throughout Israel against the government’s proposed judicial reforms, including about 50,000 in Tel Aviv. The demonstrations took place in several additional cities including Beersheba, Beit Shemesh, Haifa, Jerusalem, Kfar Saba, Modiin, and Netanya. Protests were also held at the same time in Paris outside of the hotel that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife were staying in, and in London outside of the Israeli Embassy.

It was the fifth Saturday night in a row that Israelis have turned out in large numbers to protest against the planned reforms being spearheaded by Justice Minister Yariv Levin. The planned changes to the judicial system include a parliamentary override of High Court of Justice rulings and giving the ruling coalition the power to make the final decision on the appointment of judges.