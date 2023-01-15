Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Judicial Reforms

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in cities across the country on Saturday night to protest reforms to the judicial system planned by the new far-right government.

The largest demonstration took place in a rainy Tel Aviv, where some 80,000 turned out to protest despite the inclement weather. Attendees at the protest included three former IDF chiefs of staff turned politicians: Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot and Ehud Barak. The head of the United Arab List party, Mansour Abbas, and Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli were also present.

In Jerusalem, several thousand people protested outside the residence of President Isaac Herzog, chanting for him to come out and make a statement. Hundreds also held a protest in Haifa in the north.

The planned changes to the judicial system include a parliamentary override of High Court of Justice rulings and giving the political branch the power to make the final decision on the appointments of judges. This was the second consecutive protest in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square against the government’s reforms.