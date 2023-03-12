Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Tens of Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform
Tens of thousands of Israelis attend a massive protest against the government's judicial overhaul plan on March 11, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
News Updates
Protest
judicial reform
Tel Aviv

Tens of Thousands Protest in Tel Aviv Against Judicial Reform

The Media Line Staff
03/12/2023

At least 250,000 protesters rallied in Tel Aviv against the government’s judicial reform legislation currently making its way through the Knesset. Some media outlets put the number of those demonstrating at 300,000. It is the tenth week in a row for the Saturday night demonstrations.

The Saturday night demonstrations follow Thursday’s Day of Rage protests during which tens of thousands of Israelis blocked highways and protested outside of the homes of government officials. The protest organizer also announced a “day of escalating resistance” for this coming Thursday.

During the demonstration, hundreds of Israeli women’s rights activists dressed as characters in the “The Handmaid’s Tale” marched in the main protest in Tel Aviv.

Tens of thousands of protesters also attended rallies in dozens of other cities throughout Israel, including in Jerusalem, Haifa, Ashdod, Efrat, Modiin, Netanya, Kfar Saba, Yavne, Herzliya, Beit Shemesh, Rishon Lezion and Bat Yam.

In a statement released on Saturday ahead of the protests, organizers said that if a freeze on the judicial reform legislation is not announced, “protests will intensify in the coming days.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.