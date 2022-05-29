Tension High As Jews Visit Temple Mount Ahead of Jerusalem Flag March

Muslim worshippers on the Temple Mount barricaded themselves in the Al-Aqsa Mosque after morning prayers on Sunday morning, observed in Israel as Jerusalem Day, which celebrates the Israeli capture of east Jerusalem following the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Some of the rioters threw large rocks at Israel Police officers at the site and shot fireworks at them.

Meanwhile, dozens of Jewish pilgrims also ascended to the site, including right-wing Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, surrounded by cameras and reporters. At least one of the pilgrims was arrested after reciting a Jewish prayer at the site – Jews are allowed to visit the site which is overseen by the Muslim Waqf, but not pray there. Tens of hundreds of Jews gathered for morning prayers at the Western Wall, located under the Temple Mount/Al Aqsa compound.

Tensions are high in Jerusalem ahead of the annual Flag March set for Sunday afternoon, during which marchers will enter the Old City via Damascus Gate and continue through the Muslim Quarter to the Western Wall, waving flags and singing patriotic songs. Palestinians have long viewed the parade as a provocation and clashes sometimes occur between marchers and Arab residents of the Old City.

Last year’s march was rerouted due to security concerns amid skyrocketing tensions between Israel and the Palestinians. But despite changing the route, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets at Jerusalem during the march, marking the start of an 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which led to riots in mixed Arab-Jewish cities in Israel.