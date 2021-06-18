Texas is First US State to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Texas became the first state in the US to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed a law establishing a state commission to monitor antisemitism. The new commission will use the IHRA definition in generating biennial studies of antisemitism in Texas, as well as Holocaust studies curriculum and awareness programming.

Several other US states have pending legislation that would employ the IHRA definition to their antisemitism monitors. Some 29 countries have adopted the definition, as well as the EU and various international organizations.

The definition says that some targeting or criticism against Israel could amount to antisemitism if it is something that is not or would not be directed at another country. Critics say this prevents an honest discourse on Israel’s actions.