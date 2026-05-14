Texas Mural Honors Druze and Iranian Children Killed by Iran and Its Proxies

A large-scale mural honoring Druze and Iranian children killed by the Islamic regime of Iran and its regional proxies was unveiled Thursday in Webster, Texas, as Iranian-American artist Hooman Khalili sought to draw international attention to the victims ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The installation, titled “WOMAN. LIFE. FREEDOM.,” was unveiled between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m. at 425 Henrietta in Webster, outside Houston.

The mural depicts children gathered on a soccer field and combines the stories of victims from Israel and Iran. At the center of the installation are the 12 Druze children killed on July 27, 2024, when a Hezbollah rocket struck a soccer field in Majdal Shams near Mount Hermon in northern Israel.

The artwork also honors Iranian children killed during unrest and crackdowns carried out by the Islamic regime since 2022, including Kian Pirfalak, Sarina Esmailzadeh, and Nika Shakarami.

“This mural is ultimately about children,” Khalili said. “Different backgrounds, different countries, different languages—but the same stolen innocence. These children share a common enemy in the ideology and violence exported by the Islamic regime and its proxies.”

Khalili said the installation was timed to coincide with growing international attention on North America ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“The roots of this project are in Israel,” he said. “But my hope is that the tree blossoms in the United States. As the world gathers around soccer, I want the eyes of the world to also see the humanity of these children and the brutality that took their lives.”

The mural incorporates imagery associated with Druze and Persian identity, including references to Nabi Shu’ayb, also known as Jethro’s Tomb, Azadi Tower in Tehran, and the Lion and Sun emblem of Persia.

Khalili recently traveled to Majdal Shams, where he met Naila Fakhr al-Din, the mother of Alma Fakhr al-Din, and Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Rafa Halabi. The installation also includes a tribute to Iranian footballer Zahra Azadpour, who was killed during unrest in Iran in January 2026.