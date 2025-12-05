Thailand Buys Israel’s Barak MX System in Multi-Million Dollar Air-Defense Deal 

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed a deal to supply the Royal Thai Air Force with its Barak MX surface-to-air system, which will for the first time give Thailand a medium-range layer to guard major air bases and national airspace, in a contract reportedly worth about 3.44 billion baht (roughly $107 million).

The agreement, announced on Thursday in Jerusalem and Bangkok, highlights Bangkok’s push to upgrade its nationwide air-defense architecture as neighboring states field more missiles and armed drones in Southeast Asia.

IAI will deliver a Barak MX battery intended to intercept drones, combat aircraft, cruise weapons and short-range ballistic missiles at distances of up to about 150 km, adding a new medium-to-high-altitude tier above Thailand’s existing short-range defenses.

Thailand’s air force selected the Israeli system after reviewing competing proposals as part of a broader Integrated Air Defense System upgrade meant to improve protection for bases and other critical facilities.

The contract further knits together long-standing defense cooperation between Israel and Thailand, with IAI working alongside Thai Aviation Industries on in-country maintenance and support.

For Israel, the deal broadens the export reach of its missile-defense technology in Asia at a time when demand for systems capable of countering drones and advanced missiles is growing worldwide.