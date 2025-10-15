‘The Biggest Smile Returned’: Family of Released Hostage Alon Ohel Thanks Supporters

The family of released Israeli hostage Alon Ohel delivered a public statement on Wednesday night at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, describing his medical condition and calling for national unity and renewed efforts to return all remaining captives. They said the address was meant to thank those who helped secure his freedom and to explain how the hostage-release agreement saved lives, including Ohel’s, after nearly two years in captivity.

“The biggest, most beautiful smile in the world returned to us,” the family said, describing their first embrace with Ohel after his release. They added that he could feel “the enormous waves of love” that surrounded him and that the support of the Israeli public had given him strength and hope during his long ordeal.

According to the family, Ohel suffered shrapnel injuries to his right eye and head and received ad-hoc care from another hostage while held underground. Since his return, physicians at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center and Beilinson have conducted extensive evaluations. Surgeons plan an operation on his right eye, and doctors are cautiously optimistic about improving his vision.

Relatives emphasized the support networks that sustained them—citing the Israel Defense Forces, police, and other security services; the Hostages and Missing Families Forum; and officials across the government, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog; and the coordinator for hostage affairs, Brig. Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch. They also expressed gratitude to international partners, naming US President Donald Trump and his team, as well as leaders and diplomats from Germany and Serbia.

The family said Ohel is regaining strength and that moments of normalcy—such as playing guitar in his hospital room—have helped his recovery. They urged Israelis to carry forward the solidarity shown during the homecomings, to set aside factionalism, and to focus on bringing home those still missing. Their message closed with a pledge to support bereaved families and wounded survivors and a call to build a “safe, embracing” national home that protects hope, responsibility, and mutual care.