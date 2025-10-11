‘The Birth of a New Syria’: US Congress Repeals Caesar Act Sanctions 

[Damascus] Syrians expressed joy and relief following the announcement that the US Senate voted on Friday in favor of repealing the Caesar Act, which had been imposed since 2020 and restricted Syria’s economic and investment sectors.

The Syrian government welcomed the decision and considered it “a launch toward a new stage of recovery.” At the same time, citizens expressed hope that the event would mark a real turning point in the daily lives of Syrians.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani posted on X: “Today we turn a heavy page in Syria’s modern history and open another titled reconstruction and stability.”

He added that the decision to lift the sanctions, which significantly burdened Syria’s economy, resulted from intensive months-long diplomatic efforts led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa and the Foreign Ministry team.

Finance Minister Mohammad Yusr Barniyah described the vote as “a victory for Syrian diplomatic efforts,” adding that repealing the sanctions will usher in a return of financial and investment opportunities with companies and nations.

He also revealed that the final version of the law included a clause calling for the reopening of the US Embassy in Damascus, which “could reopen a new page in relations between the two countries.”

Across various Syrian cities, an atmosphere of joy spread immediately after the news broke. In Damascus, dozens gathered, waving Syrian flags, while cars honked in celebration of what some described as a “historic” step.

Mohammad Al-Hassan, a shop owner in Old Damascus, told The Media Line: “Years of restrictions and sanctions made us live under constant pressure, and today we feel that tomorrow will be better.”

Meanwhile, Hala Abdul Karim, a public sector employee, told The Media Line: “Prices may not change tomorrow, but it’s enough for us to feel that the world has begun to recognize our suffering, and that a door of hope has opened again.”

In Aleppo, merchants in the old market spoke of hope for the return of commercial activity after years of stagnation. One of them said: “The Caesar Act strangled us completely—no banks, no transfers, no goods. God willing, we will live like before again.”

On social media platforms, the hashtag #Repeal_Caesar spread across Syria and beyond, as thousands of users shared photos and phrases expressing optimism.

One activist wrote: “This is a moment we’ve waited for years. Maybe not all crises will be solved overnight, but it’s the beginning we needed.”

Another tweeted: “The Syrian economy was a prisoner of an unjust law, and today we are free. Let’s start working.”

Economic analysts believe that lifting the Caesar Act will not immediately affect prices or living conditions, but the repeal paves the way for a gradual return of investments and financial transfers and opens the door for broader regional cooperation—especially with Arab countries that have shown willingness to support reconstruction efforts.

Experts expect “intensive diplomatic moves” by Damascus to secure new economic partnerships and reintegrate Syria into international markets.

While Syrians await Washington’s next steps, the general feeling across the country is that a new phase has indeed begun—one marked by optimism and openness after years of isolation and sanctions.

Many citizens also expressed hope that the decision’s effects will improve living conditions and restore economic activity, affirming that the repeal of the Caesar Act is not just a political decision but the birth of hope for a new Syria.