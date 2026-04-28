The IDF Destroys Largest Network of Hezbollah Tunnels Built With ‘Direct Guidance’ From Iran

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it destroyed two Hezbollah tunnels in the southern Lebanon town of Qanater on Tuesday, targeting what it described as a significant underground network used to support attacks against Israel.

Troops from the 36th Division carried out the operation, located and entered the tunnel system based on what the military described as “precise intelligence.” The tunnels were positioned about 10 kilometers from Israel’s northern communities and extended a combined length of roughly 2 kilometers.

❗️ EXPOSED: Underground tunnel network built by Hezbollah in the Qantara area of southern Lebanon. IDF troops located 2 underground Hezbollah tunnels, with a total length of ~2 kilometers, situated ~10 kilometers from Israel’s northern communities. Inside the tunnels, soldiers… pic.twitter.com/Kq8NZlPzO7 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 28, 2026

Underground infrastructure had been built over the course of about a decade, reaching depths of approximately 25 meters. According to the military, the project was constructed with “direct guidance” from Iran and was “funded by the Iranian terror regime and as part of Hezbollah’s plan to conquer the Galilee.”

Inside the tunnels, soldiers found weapons stockpiles, living quarters, water tanks and equipment designed to support prolonged underground activity. The military said the network was intended, among other purposes, to facilitate the movement of operatives into Israeli towns in the north.

One of the tunnels had recently been used by members of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force “to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel and its citizens, thereby posing a direct threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops,” the military said.

Demolition of the tunnels involved large, controlled explosions. The Geological Survey of Israel said the blasts were detected by its seismic monitoring system due to their intensity, though no earthquake sirens were activated.

The military described the tunnels as the longest it has uncovered in Lebanon during the current conflict and said the operation was aimed at removing infrastructure it considers an immediate threat to Israeli civilians and forces.