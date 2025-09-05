Donate
Light Theme
Log In
The IDF Says It Now Controls 40% of Gaza City Ahead of Major Operation
People gather by a banner welcoming people near the rubble of a collapsed building along Gaza's coastal al-Rashid Street for people to cross from the Israeli-blocked Netzarim corridor from the southern Gaza Strip into Gaza City on January 26, 2025. ( AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images)

The IDF Says It Now Controls 40% of Gaza City Ahead of Major Operation

The Media Line Staff
09/05/2025

 The IDF Says It Now Controls 40% of Gaza City Ahead of Major Operation

The Israeli military announced Thursday that it has taken control of roughly 40% of Gaza City, the largest population center in the Gaza Strip, as it prepares for a major operation. 

Brigadier General Effie Defrin, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said operations would “continue to expand and intensify in the coming days” to pressure Hamas “until it is defeated.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Israeli forces have stepped up air and artillery strikes in northern Gaza in recent days, with reports that shells were fired at empty areas to push civilians to leave before the expected assault. Haaretz reported that about 70,000–80,000 residents have fled Gaza City in the past three days, though hundreds of thousands are believed to remain. UN agencies estimate the city is home to nearly one million people, most of whom have already been displaced at least once during the war.

Separately, Palestinian-American political activist Bishara Bahbah told Saudi outlet al-Arabiya that a final ceasefire proposal is under discussion in Washington. He said the plan, backed by the Trump administration, calls for the release of all hostages in Gaza in exchange for a complete end to the war. According to Bahbah, President Donald Trump is seeking to apply firm pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the deal, a message he said was also relayed to Hamas.  

 

News Updates
Gaza City
Gaza war
Gazan civilians
IDF
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods