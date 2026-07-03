The Media Line Wishes All Americans a Happy 250th US Anniversary and Independence Day

The US marked the 250th anniversary of its independence with celebrations at embassies and military installations around the world, including events in Jerusalem, Dubai, Cairo and US bases overseas highlighting America’s historic milestone and international partnerships.

In Jerusalem, the US Embassy held a series of Freedom 250 events commemorating the semiquincentennial, including public celebrations at Liberty Bell Park and the International Convention Center. The embassy said the programs marked both the anniversary of American independence and the longstanding relationship between the United States and Israel.

Among the events was an unannounced visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. During the visit, Herzog personally delivered a letter congratulating President Donald Trump on the occasion of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

The Jerusalem celebrations also carried diplomatic significance by recognizing the historic allocation of land for the US Embassy and the bilateral partnership between the two countries.

US military installations around the world also observed the anniversary with fireworks displays and celebrations for service members and their families.

In the United Arab Emirates, the US Mission launched its yearlong Freedom 250 program in February with a gathering in Dubai attended by more than 1,000 expatriates, government officials and invited guests. The opening celebrations featured gala events and entertainment as part of a broader schedule of anniversary activities planned throughout the year.

The US Embassy in Cairo also joined the global commemorations. Chargé d’Affaires Robert Silverman hosted an event on June 4, 2026, at the American University in Cairo’s Tahrir Square campus marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The reception brought together Egyptian government ministers, governors, senior officials, diplomats, business leaders, religious figures, artists and other guests to celebrate 250 years of American democracy and innovation while recognizing the relationship between the United States and Egypt.

Embassy Cairo said its Freedom 250 program will continue throughout 2026 with additional events celebrating the people, achievements and partnerships that have shaped the American story and the United States’ engagement with Egypt.