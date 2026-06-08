The ‘Mothership of Satan is Tehran’: Ambassador Huckabee Posts From Jerusalem Bomb Shelter

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee posted messages from a shelter on Monday as Iranian missiles entered Israeli airspace, voicing support for Israel and criticizing Iran while missile alerts sounded across the country.

In a post on X, Huckabee wrote: “Iran fired missiles at Israel last night & early today. The missile alerts sounded at 6am in Jerusalem. They were intercepted thank God! Iran & its proxy agents of evil want to incinerate America & Israel. Mothership of Satan is in Tehran.”

Iran fired missiles at Israel last night & early today. The missile alerts sounded at 6am in Jerusalem. They were intercepted thank God! Iran & its proxy agents of evil want to incinerate America & Israel. Mothership of Satan is in Tehran. — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2026

About an hour later, the ambassador reported that he had taken shelter as additional alerts sounded.

“In the shelter now. Hearing loud booms overhead. Hopefully it’s the interception. Another day we live under threat of crazed Iranian regime,” he wrote.

In the shelter now. Hearing loud booms overhead. Hopefully it’s the interception. Another day we live under threat of crazed Iranian regime. — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2026

The posts came as fighting between Israel and Iran continued into Monday. Eleven missile barrages were fired into Israel the previous night, prompting Israelis to seek shelter. Home Front Command closed schools and imposed restrictions on large gatherings, while major hospitals moved operations to underground facilities.

Huckabee’s comments expressed support for Israel’s military actions and blamed Iran for the renewed hostilities.

At the same time, President Trump said he had urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate following the Iranian attack.

Speaking to Channel 12’s Barak Ravid on Sunday night, President Trump said, “The Iranian strikes didn’t hurt anybody. Hopefully Israel is not going to retaliate. If Bibi strikes them back, it’s just gonna keep going like the last 47 years, or the last 3000 years.”

President Trump also said, “We are very close to a final deal with Iran. It is going to be a good deal. I don’t want it to blow up because of what is happening now.”

“I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one,” he continued. “I don’t want to see an additional attack tonight.”

In an interview with the Financial Times, President Trump said, “Netanyahu will have no choice but to accept a deal with Iran. He doesn’t decide, I decide.”

He added that “the (Iranian) attack did not change my desire to complete the negotiations with Iran.”