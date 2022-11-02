Donate
Light Theme
Log In
With Regular Votes Counted, Netanyahu-Led Bloc Remains Firmly Ahead
An Israeli voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Kiryat Arba in the West Bank on the outskirts of Hebron on November 1, 2022. Israelis began voting in their fifth election in less than four years. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel elections

With Regular Votes Counted, Netanyahu-Led Bloc Remains Firmly Ahead

The Media Line Staff
11/02/2022

All the regular ballots cast in Tuesday’s election in Israel were counted by just after noon on Wednesday. The Central Elections Committee has moved on to the counting of the some 500,000 double envelopes containing the ballots cast by soldiers, prisoners and diplomats. People with disabilities and people in isolation due to COVID-19 infections, also cast double envelope ballots.

According to the results so far, former prime minister Binyamin Netanyau’s Likud party will receive 31 seats in the new Knesset, with Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party at 24 seats. The right-wing block currently sits at 65 seats, which is enough to form a majority government in the 120-seat parliament. Other party totals include Religious Zionism, 14; National Unity, 12; Shas, 12; United Torah Judaism, 8; Yisrael Beytenu, 5; Ra’am, 5; Hadash-Ta’al, 5 and Labor, 4. The left-wing Meretz party likely will not cross the electoral threshold, leading some on the left to accuse Lapid of “cannibalizing” other parties in his bloc in order to have a higher seat total.  Some 4,843,023 Israelis voted in Tuesday’s election, or 71.3% of eligible voters.

To look back on how Election Day unfolded and to see video reports by The Media Line journalists at the headquarters of several political parties as the first vote totals were announced, go to https://themedialine.org/news/israeli-elections-2022/

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.