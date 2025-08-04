The Trump Administration Announced It Will Hold Up Disaster Funds if Cities Support BDS

The Trump administration has announced it will withhold federal disaster preparedness funds from states that adopt policies supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

To qualify for $1.9 billion in Federal Emergency Management Agency funding, states and cities must affirm they do not restrict “commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies.” According to 11 agency grant notices reviewed by Reuters, eligible expenses include search and rescue equipment, salaries for emergency managers, and backup power systems. States must also dedicate part of their terrorism prevention funds to arresting migrants.

“DHS (The Department of Homeland Security) will enforce all anti-discrimination laws and policies, including as it relates to the BDS movement, which is expressly grounded in antisemitism,” a spokesperson for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Currently, 34 states have laws prohibiting BDS. Cities that comply will be eligible for a share of $553.5 million earmarked for counterterrorism in high-density areas.

In New York City, Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has drawn attention for defending BDS and pledging to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing International Criminal Court warrants against Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged crimes during the Gaza war.

“I’ve seen the efficacy of nonviolent movements in creating compliance in international law, specifically with South Africa. That is what brought me to support BDS,” Mamdani said at a June event at B’nai Jeshurun synagogue.