‘There Will Be No Palestinian State’: Netanyahu Approves Controversial Expansion Plan 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday formally approved the long-disputed E1 settlement expansion near Jerusalem, declaring once more that a Palestinian state will never be established.

Speaking at a ceremony in Ma’ale Adumim, Netanyahu said, “We are going to fulfill our promise that there will be no Palestinian state; this place belongs to us.” He vowed that the city’s population would double within five years, calling the project “a tremendous change.”

The E1 plan envisions 3,401 new housing units on a 12-square-kilometer tract linking Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem. Long delayed due to international opposition, the project is widely seen as dividing the West Bank into two, cutting off East Jerusalem from surrounding Palestinian areas, and making future Palestinian statehood nearly impossible. Critics abroad have labeled the initiative a “death blow” to a two-state solution.

Despite these objections, Netanyahu framed the decision as both historic and strategic. He linked the expansion to Israel’s broader military campaign, promising to defeat Hamas and return all hostages taken during the October 7 attacks nearly two years ago. “What began in Gaza will end in Gaza,” he said, also pointing to strikes on other Iran-backed groups, including Yemen’s Houthis.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich praised Netanyahu, predicting Israel would “soon celebrate the application of sovereignty throughout Judea and Samaria.” His comments reflected growing calls among right-wing ministers to annex West Bank territory in response to moves by European governments to recognize a Palestinian state.

The project, budgeted at nearly $1 billion, will include road and infrastructure upgrades, with construction expected to begin within the next few months.